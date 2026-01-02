Single-family home sells in Joliet for $354,900

The single-family house located at 3819 Bergstrom Street in Joliet was sold on Dec. 18, 2025, for $354,900, or $198 per square foot.

The home, built in 1989, has an interior space of 1,788 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a detached garage for three cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In November 2025, a 1,800-square-foot single-family residence at 3833 Terrance Ferry Drive, sold for $353,500, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3917 Jonathan Simpson Drive, in December 2025, a 1,824-square-foot single-family home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· A 1,800-square-foot single-family home at 3806 Juniper Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $172.