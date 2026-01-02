Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $384,900

A 2,194-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The home at 24726 West Pleasant Court in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 17, 2025 for $384,900, or $175 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,010-square-foot single-family house at 24730 West Easy Street, sold in March 2025, for $342,000, a price per square foot of $170.

· At 16121 South Harmony Drive, in July 2025, a 1,080-square-foot single-family home was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In September 2025, a 1,508-square-foot single-family house at 16101 South Legion Court, sold for $314,990, a price per square foot of $209.