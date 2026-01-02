Single-family home in Bolingbrook sells for $745,000

A single-family residence located at 1834 Marne Road in Bolingbrook has a new owner since Dec. 17, 2025.

The 3,065-square-foot home, built in 1997, was sold for $745,000, or $243 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,824-square-foot single-family house at 1819 Marne Road, sold in September 2025, for $750,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· In June 2025, a 2,958-square-foot single-family home at 1858 Marne Road, sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· At 14 Yukon Court, in June 2025, a 2,725-square-foot single-family house was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $231. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.