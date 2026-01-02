Sale closed in Tinley Park: $369,000 for a single-family home

A 2,588-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 19347 Westfield Avenue in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 18, 2025 for $369,000, or $143 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 13,504 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May 2025, a 3,446-square-foot single-family house at 7460 Bayfield Drive, sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,014-square-foot single-family home at 7351 194th Street, sold in June 2025, for $510,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 19325 Kickapoo Drive, in June 2025, a 2,597-square-foot single-family house was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.