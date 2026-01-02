Sale closed in Sugar Grove: $475,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 8 Mossfield Court in Sugar Grove was sold on Dec. 22, 2025, for $475,000, or $200 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,378 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking spot for two cars.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 4 Birchwood Court, in July 2025, a 2,190-square-foot single-family house was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In February 2025, a 1,908-square-foot single-family home at 1182 Woodridge Drive, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $223.

· A 3,129-square-foot single-family home at 157 North Buckingham Drive, sold in October 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $176.