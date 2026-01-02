Sale closed in Joliet: $460,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 2500 Byrum Boulevard in Joliet changed owner on Dec. 16.

The 2,167-square-foot home, built in 1991, was sold for $460,000, or $212 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October, a 2,416-square-foot single-family residence at 3406 Regan Road, sold for $232,000, a price per square foot of $96.

· At 3303 Willardshire Road, in May, a 1,288-square-foot single-family house was sold for $311,500, a price per square foot of $242. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,530-square-foot single-family residence at 2425 Hel Mar Lane, sold in June, for $377,000, a price per square foot of $246.