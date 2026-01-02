Sale closed in Joliet: $440,000 for a single-family home

A 2,440-square-foot single-family house, built in 1990, has changed hands.

The home at 2812 Vimy Ridge Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 18, 2025 for $440,000, or $180 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a built-in garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· At 2805 Valley Forge Drive, in February 2025, a 1,232-square-foot single-family home was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $223.

· A 1,716-square-foot single-family residence at 1921 Cecily Drive, sold in December 2025, for $311,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· In June 2025, a 1,520-square-foot single-family house at 1906 Delrose Street, sold for $370,500, a price per square foot of $244.