Romeoville: Single-family home sells for $362,500

A 1,910-square-foot single-family home, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The home at 649 Gavin Avenue in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 18, 2025 for $362,500, or $190 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In January 2025, a 1,636-square-foot single-family house at 705 Gavin Avenue, sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 312 Fremont Avenue, in November 2025, a 1,225-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $215,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· A 1,805-square-foot single-family home at 803 Oakton Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $327,000, a price per square foot of $181.