Geneva: Three-bedroom home goes for $400,000

The single-family residence located at 1008 Brentwood Place in Geneva was sold on Dec. 22, 2025, for $400,000, or $325 per square foot.

The home, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,232 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,050 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· At 1006 Britta Lane, in July 2025, a single-family house was sold for $380,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In July 2025, a 1,138-square-foot single-family home at 306 Greenfield Circle, sold for $455,500, a price per square foot of $400. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,176-square-foot single-family home at 1008 Geneva Drive, sold in October 2025, for $275,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.