Four-bedroom home sells for $1.18 million in St. Charles

A 3,959-square-foot single-family house, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 3203 Greenwood Lane in St. Charles was sold on Dec. 23, 2025 for $1.18 million, or $297 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for five cars. In addition to its 1 acre lot size, the property’s backyard includes a pool.

Other homes in St. Charles that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In July 2025, a 3,096-square-foot single-family home at 3302 Greenwood Lane, sold for $876,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,478-square-foot single-family residence at 401 Abbeywood Drive, sold in June 2025, for $785,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 3608 Greenwood Lane, in February 2025, a 2,856-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.