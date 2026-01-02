Best residential property deals in Kane County the week of Dec. 22

A single-family home in Batavia that sold for $646,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $371,704. The average price per square foot ended up at $256. A total of 164 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,844 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 22, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $646,500, single-family home at 1017 Willow Lane

The single-family home at 1017 Willow Lane in Batavia has new owners. The price was $646,500. The home was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,034 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $318. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $650,000, single-family home at 40W065 Fox Mill Boulevard

A 3,286-square-foot single-family house at 40W065 Fox Mill Boulevard in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The transaction was completed on Dec. 12.

3. $655,000, rural residence at 43W450 Rohrsen Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 43W450 Rohrsen Road in Hampshire. The price was $655,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 7,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $91. The deal was closed on Dec. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $665,000, single-family home at 515 Peyton Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 515 Peyton Street in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $665,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,950 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $341. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $700,000, four-bedroom home at 70 South Commonwealth Avenue

A 4,673-square-foot single-family house at 70 South Commonwealth Avenue in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $150 per square foot. The home was built in 1929. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 10.

6. $725,000, single-family home at 212 Jamestowne Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 212 Jamestowne Road in Sleepy Hollow has been finalized. The price was $725,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $750,000, four-bedroom home at 520 North Pine Street

A 2,476-square-foot single-family home at 520 North Pine Street in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $303 per square foot. The home was built in 1961. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 15.

8. $750,000, rural residence at 48W840 Scott Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 48W840 Scott Road in Big Rock. The price was $750,000. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 2,471 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $775,000, single-family home at 37W600 York Lane

The single-family residence at 37W600 York Lane in Elgin has new owners. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 3,442 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $225. The deal was finalized on Dec. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $925,000, single-family home at 3N985 Walt Whitman Road

A 4,199-square-foot single-family home at 3N985 Walt Whitman Road in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $220 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The deal was closed on Dec. 10.