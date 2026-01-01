Three-bedroom home in Batavia goes for $646,500

A single-family house located at 1017 Willow Lane in Batavia has a new owner since Dec. 12.

The 2,034-square-foot home, built in 1973, was sold for $646,500, or $318 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a 1,596-square-foot single-family home at 1032 Viking Court, sold for $469,500, a price per square foot of $294.

· At 1117 Dover Court, in January, a 2,518-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $465,000, a price per square foot of $185.

· A 2,028-square-foot single-family house at 1138 Pine Court, sold in October, for $480,000, a price per square foot of $237.