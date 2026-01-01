Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $375,000

The single-family residence located at 8035 Bob O Link Road in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 12, for $375,000, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,577 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,068 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,510-square-foot single-family house at 8123 Bob O Link Road, sold in July, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 15229 Bunker Drive, in December, a 2,483-square-foot single-family home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a 1,614-square-foot single-family residence at 15232 Bunker Drive, sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.