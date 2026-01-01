Single-family home sells for $440,000 in Shorewood

A 2,054-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 1808 Wintercrest Court in Shorewood was sold on Dec. 16 for $440,000, or $214 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

These nearby homes in Shorewood have also recently been purchased:

· At 1806 Parkside Drive, in February, a 1,104-square-foot single-family home was sold for $240,000, a price per square foot of $217.

· In June, a 1,484-square-foot single-family house at 1717 Parkside Drive, Unit Q, sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· A 3,352-square-foot single-family house at 1701 Wintercrest Lane, sold in July, for $495,000, a price per square foot of $148. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.