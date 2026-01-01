Single-family home sells for $315,000 in West Chicago

The single-family residence located at 129 West Blair Street in West Chicago was sold on Dec. 9, for $315,000, or $269 per square foot.

The home, built in 1924, has an interior space of 1,170 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with steam heating. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in West Chicago that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,596-square-foot single-family residence at 129 West Stimmel Street, sold in August, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 222 West Blair Street, in June, an single-family residence was sold for $177,500. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In May, a 1,715-square-foot single-family residence at 121 East Blair Street, sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $227.