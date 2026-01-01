Plainfield: Single-family home sells for $625,000

A single-family residence located at 24307 Sheffield Lane in Plainfield changed ownership on Dec. 16.

The 3,285-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $625,000, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been purchased:

· In September, a 3,110-square-foot single-family home at 13130 Brooklands Lane, sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 13052 Kensington Drive, in June, a 3,285-square-foot single-family house was sold for $637,875, a price per square foot of $194.

· A 2,956-square-foot single-family residence at 24209 Lavergne Street, sold in September, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.