Orland Park: Single-family home sells for $545,000

A single-family residence located at 13962 Springview Lane in Orland Park has a new owner since Dec. 11.

The 2,569-square-foot home, built in 1999, was sold for $545,000, or $212 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet.

