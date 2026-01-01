Orland Park: Four-bedroom home goes for $715,000

A single-family home located at 7825 Braeloch Court in Orland Park has a new owner since Dec. 11.

The 2,937-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $715,000, or $243 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· In September, a 2,937-square-foot single-family residence at 15537 Harbor Town Drive, sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,791-square-foot single-family house at 15564 Narcissus Lane, sold in April, for $378,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 7842 Sea Pines Road, in December, a 2,937-square-foot single-family house was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.