Joliet: Three-bedroom home sells for $335,000

A 1,468-square-foot single-family home, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 1114 Stonecrop Lane in Joliet was sold on Dec. 12 for $335,000, or $228 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. The property’s lot measures 4,792 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· In February, a 1,468-square-foot single-family house at 1124 Fawnlily Circle, sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· A single-family residence at 1202 Fawnlily Circle, sold in July, for $330,000.

· At 1212 Fawnlily Circle, in October, a 1,862-square-foot single-family house was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.