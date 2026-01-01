Four-bedroom home in Batavia goes for $495,000

A single-family home located at 943 Orchard Court in Batavia has a new owner since Dec. 17.

The 2,001-square-foot home, built in 1977, was sold for $495,000, or $247 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 14,000-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Batavia have recently changed hands nearby:

· In May, a 2,028-square-foot single-family house at 1049 Cardinal Court, sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· At 911 Woodland Hills Road, in July, a 1,824-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $263.

· A 2,046-square-foot single-family residence at 1335 Chillem Drive, sold in November, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $220.