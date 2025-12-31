Three-bedroom home in Tinley Park sells for $400,000

A single-family home located at 16413 Prairie Drive in Tinley Park has a new owner since Dec. 4.

The 1,424-square-foot home, built in 1987, was sold for $400,000, or $281 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,970 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· In March, a 1,424-square-foot single-family residence at 16312 Prairie Drive, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 8031 Nottingham Road, in June, a 1,166-square-foot single-family house was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,378-square-foot single-family residence at 16544 Parkview Avenue, sold in September, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.