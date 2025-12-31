Single-family home sells for $423,000 in Romeoville

A 2,624-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 148 Fairfield Drive in Romeoville was sold on Dec. 15 for $423,000, or $161 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been sold:

· A 2,624-square-foot single-family home at 164 Fairfield Drive, sold in March, for $412,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· In July, a 2,214-square-foot single-family residence at 130 Wedgeport Circle, sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1987 Rosehill Court, in July, a 2,368-square-foot single-family home was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.