Single-family home sells for $395,000 in Channahon

A 2,857-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 26314 West Silver Stream Drive in Channahon was sold on Dec. 16 for $395,000, or $138 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the home has access to an attached three-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Channahon have also recently been purchased:

· At 26345 West Silver Stream Drive, in August, a 3,042-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $148.

· In December 2024, a 3,420-square-foot single-family home at 26205 West Ravine Woods Drive, sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $139.

· A 4,149-square-foot single-family residence at 26225 West Lookout Point Court, sold in April, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $112.