Single-family home in Joliet sells for $323,000

A single-family residence located at 1925 Timbers Edge Circle in Joliet changed owner on Dec. 15.

The 1,735-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $323,000, or $186 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 4,792-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· A 1,735-square-foot single-family home at 1957 Timberview Drive, sold in May, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September, a 2,098-square-foot single-family house at 3405 Fiday Road, sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 3344 Thomas Hickey Drive, in March, a 1,584-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $316,575, a price per square foot of $200.