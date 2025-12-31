Sale closed in Plainfield: $535,000 for a single-family home

A 3,019-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 12824 Summer House Drive in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 16 for $535,000, or $177 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been sold:

· In September, a 2,840-square-foot single-family house at 25321 Pastoral Drive, sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,193-square-foot single-family home at 25405 Pastoral Drive, sold in May, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· At 12942 Parterre Place, in March, a 2,331-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $202.