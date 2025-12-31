Sale closed in Plainfield: $480,000 for a single-family home

A 2,302-square-foot single-family house, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 11319 Maplewood Drive in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 16 for $480,000, or $209 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,598-square-foot single-family residence at 24301 Greenberg Court in Plainfield, sold in March, for $428,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May, a 2,628-square-foot single-family home at 24418 Champion Drive in Plainfield, sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $215.

· At 11130 Anvil Court in Plainfield, in November, a 1,395-square-foot single-family house was sold for $484,750, a price per square foot of $347.