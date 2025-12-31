Sale closed in Geneva: $1 million for a four-bedroom home

A single-family house located at 1605 South Street in Geneva has a new owner since Dec. 19.

The 3,347-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $1 million, or $299 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,007-square-foot single-family home at 225 Burgess Road, sold in July, for $1.11 million, a price per square foot of $369. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 1530 Kaneville Road, in December, a 2,558-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.08 million, a price per square foot of $423. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August, a 3,059-square-foot single-family home at 720 Brigham Court, sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.