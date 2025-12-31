Homer Glen: Single-family home sells for $430,000

A 2,532-square-foot single-family house, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 13226 Farm View Street in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 16 for $430,000, or $170 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 15,246 square feet.

Other homes in Homer Glen have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 13307 West Woodland Drive, in February, a 1,557-square-foot single-family home was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $292.

· A 1,668-square-foot single-family residence at 13116 West Woodland Drive, sold in October, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $225.

· In January, a 1,557-square-foot single-family home at 13050 Meadowlark Court, sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $244.