Geneva: Three-bedroom home sells for $500,000

A 1,728-square-foot single-family house, built in 1988, has changed hands.

The home at 1235 Herrington Place in Geneva was sold on Dec. 19 for $500,000, or $289 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 13,503 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva have recently changed hands nearby:

· In February, a 2,618-square-foot single-family home at 1150 Lewis Road, sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,463-square-foot single-family residence at 1185 Lewis Road, sold in January, for $549,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2523 Highland Road, in August, a 1,536-square-foot single-family house was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.