Single-family home in Plainfield sells for $395,000

A single-family house located at 23516 West Matthews Street in Plainfield changed owner on Dec. 15.

The 1,469-square-foot home, built in 1991, was sold for $395,000, or $269 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 16310 South George Court, in March, a 2,160-square-foot single-family home was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· In March, a 1,484-square-foot single-family residence at 16320 South George Court, sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,196-square-foot single-family house at 16206 South McGrath Drive, sold in March, for $330,000, a price per square foot of $276.