Single-family home in Homer Glen built in 1981 goes for $671,375

The single-family home located at 12308 West Mackinac Road in Homer Glen was sold on Dec. 15, for $671,375, or $288 per square foot.

The home, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,328 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.9 acres.

These nearby homes in Homer Glen have also recently changed hands:

· In October, a 3,446-square-foot single-family house at 16612 South Catawba Road, sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,184-square-foot single-family residence at 16641 South Manitou Road, sold in March, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $141.

· At 12500 West Gunner Court, in May, a 4,876-square-foot single-family home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $179.