Sale closed in Channahon: $405,000 for a four-bedroom home

The single-family house located at 26709 South Westwood Court in Channahon was sold on Dec. 15, for $405,000, or $167 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,430 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for two cars. In addition to its 11,326 square feet lot size, the property’s backyard features a pool.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,970-square-foot single-family residence at 26060 South Lauren Drive, sold in August, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $246.

· In November, a 2,122-square-foot single-family home at 26241 South Overland Court, sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $236. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 26821 South Westwood Drive, in May, a 2,110-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $379,900, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.