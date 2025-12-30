Four-bedroom home sells in Orland Park for $519,900

A single-family residence located at 14225 Mallard Drive in Orland Park changed owner on Dec. 15.

The 2,349-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $519,900, or $221 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· In September, a 1,639-square-foot single-family home at 14332 South West Glen Drive in Orland Park, sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $238.

· A 2,559-square-foot single-family house at 14207 Pheasant Lane in Orland Park, sold in August, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $182.

· At 14358 South East Glen Drive in Orland Park, in July, a 1,706-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $477,000, a price per square foot of $280.