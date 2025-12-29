Single-family home sells in Romeoville for $365,000

A single-family home located at 2076 Whitmore Drive in Romeoville changed owner on Dec. 12.

The 1,624-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $365,000, or $225 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Romeoville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 2054 Trafalger Court, in September, a 1,702-square-foot single-family house was sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,564-square-foot single-family residence at 2033 Wedgewood Circle, sold in December, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $230.

· In April, a 1,976-square-foot single-family home at 1980 Wedgewood Circle, sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.