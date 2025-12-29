Single-family home in Lockport sells for $390,500

A 1,322-square-foot single-family house, built in 1971, has changed hands.

The home at 609 Oak Street in Lockport was sold on Dec. 12 for $390,500, or $295 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the home has access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Lockport that have recently been sold close by include:

· In January, a 2,408-square-foot single-family home at 725 East North Street, sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $116.

· At 838 Northern Drive, in September, a 1,792-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· A 1,256-square-foot single-family house at 812 Northern Drive, sold in December, for $273,000, a price per square foot of $217.