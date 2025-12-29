Sale closed in Lockport: $539,000 for a single-family home

A 2,677-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1998, has changed hands.

The home at 15124 Olympic Lane in Lockport was sold on Dec. 10 for $539,000, or $201 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In July, a 3,764-square-foot single-family home at 16650 West Merc Lane, sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· At 16630 West Primrose Lane, in August, a 2,074-square-foot single-family house was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $186.

· A 2,179-square-foot single-family residence at 14925 South White Tail Way, sold in May, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $195.