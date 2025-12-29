Homer Glen: Three-bedroom home sells for $370,000

A single-family home located at 14653 South Cricketwood Court in Homer Glen changed owner on Dec. 12.

The 1,187-square-foot home, built in 1984, was sold for $370,000, or $312 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 4,356-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Homer Glen that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June, a 2,088-square-foot single-family house at 14724 South Arboretum Drive, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· A 1,287-square-foot single-family residence at 14742 South Arboretum Drive, sold in February, for $339,000, a price per square foot of $263.

· At 13641 South Ironwood Circle, in August, a 1,187-square-foot single-family home was sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $383.