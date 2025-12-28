Townhouse in Tinley Park goes for $364,000

The townhouse located at 9413 Caledonia Drive, Unit D in Tinley Park was sold on Dec. 3, for $364,000, or $160 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,272 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 1,769-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Tinley Park have also recently been sold:

· A 1,717-square-foot townhouse at 9500 Stonebrooke Court, Unit D, sold in October, for $352,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a 2,171-square-foot townhouse at 9415 Hitchcock Boulevard, Unit D, sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9424 174th Street, Unit D, in April, a 1,338-square-foot townhouse was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.