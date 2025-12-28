Three-bedroom home in Joliet sells for $460,000

A 2,495-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2017, has changed hands.

The home at 1127 Woodiris Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 11 for $460,000, or $184 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1307 Sage Circle, in August, a single-family house was sold for $507,500.

· In June, a 1,284-square-foot single-family home at 7621 Violet Lane, sold for $307,500, a price per square foot of $239. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,560-square-foot single-family house at 1121 Stonecrop Lane, sold in June, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.