Single-family home in Sugar Grove sells for $439,000

A 2,588-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 106 Fairfax Circle in Sugar Grove was sold on Dec. 18 for $439,000, or $170 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features one parking spot.

Other homes in Sugar Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October, a 2,776-square-foot single-family residence at 21 Windwood Court, sold for $496,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· A 1,633-square-foot single-family house at 300 Hankes Road, sold in October, for $385,000, a price per square foot of $236.

· At 11 Hardwick Court, in July, a 2,550-square-foot single-family house was sold for $432,500, a price per square foot of $170.