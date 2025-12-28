Single-family home in Orland Park goes for $699,000

A 2,731-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The home at 16430 Stuart Avenue in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 10 for $699,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,375 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,949-square-foot single-family home at 16543 Paw Paw Avenue, sold in July, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October, a 3,462-square-foot single-family house at 11048 Saratoga Drive, sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 16400 Lee Avenue, in December, a 2,441-square-foot single-family house was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.