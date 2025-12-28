Sale closed in Geneva: $665,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 515 Peyton Street in Geneva changed owner on Dec. 18.

The 1,950-square-foot home, built in 2001, was sold for $665,000, or $341 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 4,950-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a 1,028-square-foot single-family house at 318 Richards Street, sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $413. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,154-square-foot single-family residence at 107 Anderson Boulevard, sold in June, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 517 Illinois Street, in July, a 1,242-square-foot single-family house was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.