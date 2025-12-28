Sale closed in Geneva: $500,000 for a single-family home built in 1948

A 1,447-square-foot single-family house, built in 1948, has changed hands.

The home at 616 North Lincoln Avenue in Geneva was sold on Dec. 17 for $500,000, or $346 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home has access to one parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,332-square-foot single-family residence at 609 North McKinley Avenue, sold in November, for $449,000, a price per square foot of $337. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 429 North Grant Avenue, in June, a 2,592-square-foot single-family home was sold for $523,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March, a 1,037-square-foot single-family house at 422 North Anderson Boulevard, sold for $346,500, a price per square foot of $334. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.