Sale closed in Channahon: $280,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 23057 West Andrew Avenue in Channahon was sold on Dec. 12, for $280,000, or $171 per square foot.

The home, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,640 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Channahon that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,010-square-foot single-family residence at 22614 South Joseph Avenue, sold in August, for $254,000, a price per square foot of $126. The home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August, a 1,405-square-foot single-family home at 22733 West Jonathon Drive, sold for $286,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 22735 West Jonathon Drive, in February, a 1,405-square-foot single-family house was sold for $273,000, a price per square foot of $194.