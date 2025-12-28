Plainfield: Four-bedroom home goes for $560,000

The single-family house located at 12802 Grande Poplar Circle in Plainfield was sold on Dec. 8, for $560,000, or $130 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 4,294 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,761-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently changed hands:

· At 26619 Silverleaf Drive, in June, a 3,641-square-foot single-family home was sold for $512,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 3,262-square-foot single-family residence at 12936 Grande Pines Boulevard, sold in June, for $705,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August, a 3,177-square-foot single-family residence at 12941 Grande Poplar Circle, sold for $538,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.