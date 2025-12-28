How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, Dec. 15 to 21?

A single-family home in Elgin that sold for $1.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County over the past week.
The county saw a total of 80 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $393,544. The average price per square foot was $213.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 15 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.15 million, five-bedroom home at 40W513 Old Mill Court
The single-family home at 40W513 Old Mill Court in Elgin has new owners. The price was $1,150,000. The home was built in 2013 and has a living area of 4,510 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $255. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8.
2. $955,000, single-family home at 4565 Greywood Drive
A 2,896-square-foot single-family residence at 4565 Greywood Drive in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $955,000, $330 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.
3. $775,000, single-family home at 2326 Kane Lane
The sale of the single-family house at 2326 Kane Lane in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $775,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 3,469 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $223. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 5.
4. $682,500, four-bedroom home at 38W335 Killey Lane
A 3,817-square-foot single-family home at 38W335 Killey Lane in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $682,500, $179 per square foot. The home was built in 1988. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8.
5. $650,000, single-family home at 1320 Soldier Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1320 Soldier Court in Elburn. The price was $650,000. The house living area totals 2,860 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.
6. $625,000, three-bedroom home at 1837 Heather Road
A 1,571-square-foot single-family residence at 1837 Heather Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $398 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9.
7. $625,000, single-family home at 49W619 Plank Road
A 2,293-square-foot single-family home at 49W619 Plank Road in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $273 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.
8. $620,000, four-bedroom home at 340 Comstock Drive
The sale of the single-family residence at 340 Comstock Drive in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,106 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.
9. $600,000, five-bedroom home at 18N732 Westhill Road
The single-family house at 18N732 Westhill Road in Dundee has new owners. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,227 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The home features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3.
10. $590,000, single-family home at 2219 Barrett Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2219 Barrett Drive in Algonquin. The price was $590,000. The house was built in 1997 and the living area totals 3,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 3.