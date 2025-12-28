Geneva: Four-bedroom home sells for $750,000

A 2,476-square-foot single-family house, built in 1961, has changed hands.

The home at 520 North Pine Street in Geneva was sold on Dec. 15 for $750,000, or $303 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 14,125-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been purchased:

· In July, a 2,075-square-foot single-family home at 1410 North North Street, sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,920-square-foot single-family residence at 627 North Maple Lane, sold in April, for $526,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 429 North Grant Avenue, in June, a 2,592-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $523,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.