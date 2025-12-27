Week of Dec. 15: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A single-family home in St. Charles sold for $600,000, leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $393,544. The average price per square foot ended up at $241. A total of 80 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,894 square feet and three bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $600,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 15, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $600,000, single-family home at 18N732 Westhill Road

The single-family residence at 18N732 Westhill Road in Dundee has new owners. The price was $600,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,227 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The home features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $620,000, four-bedroom home at 340 Comstock Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 340 Comstock Drive in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,106 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $625,000, single-family home at 1837 Heather Road

A 1,571-square-foot single-family house at 1837 Heather Road in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $625,000, $398 per square foot. The home was built in 1987. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 9.

4. $625,000, single-family home at 49W619 Plank Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 49W619 Plank Road in Sycamore. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,293 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $650,000, four-bedroom home at 1320 Soldier Court

A 2,860-square-foot single-family residence at 1320 Soldier Court in Elburn has been sold. The total purchase price was $650,000, $227 per square foot. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $682,500, single-family home at 38W335 Killey Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 38W335 Killey Lane in Geneva. The price was $682,500. The house was built in 1988 and the living area totals 3,817 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $775,000, four-bedroom home at 2326 Kane Lane

A 3,469-square-foot single-family house at 2326 Kane Lane in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $775,000, $223 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 5.

8. $955,000, three-bedroom home at 4565 Greywood Drive

A 2,896-square-foot single-family residence at 4565 Greywood Drive in St Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $955,000, $330 per square foot. The home was built in 2016. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 8.