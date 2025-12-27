Single-family home sells for $490,000 in Joliet

A single-family home located at 4 Peale Street in Joliet has a new owner since Dec. 12.

The 2,078-square-foot home, built in 1986, was sold for $490,000, or $236 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,138 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1516 East Washington Street, in October, a 1,632-square-foot single-family house was sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $159.

· A 1,714-square-foot single-family residence at 410 South Briggs Street, sold in July, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June, a 1,304-square-foot single-family home at 117 Southeast Circle Drive, sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $192.