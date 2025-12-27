Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $336,500 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 516 Pinebrook Drive in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 11, for $336,500, or $186 per square foot.

The home, built in 1999, has an interior space of 1,806 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,549 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently changed hands close by include:

• A 1,607-square-foot single-family home at 545 Pinebrook Drive, sold in November, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

• In December, a 1,484-square-foot single-family house at 558 Pinebrook Drive, sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $226.

• At 1366 Parkside Drive, in July, a 1,742-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $247.